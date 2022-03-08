CEED 2022 result announced at ceed.iitb.ac.in, here’s how to check

Candidates who clear the CEED 2022 exam are eligible to apply for MDes and PhD. programs at various of institutions. It is also to be noted that qualifying for the CEED does not ensure admission to any programme.

The result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 has been put out by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results through the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in/2022.

The CEED 2022 exam was held on 23 January, 2022 for a duration of 3 hours from 9 am to 12 pm. The draft answer keys for the same were released on the official website on 25 January. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer keys till 27 January. The final answer keys were released on 31 January.

CEED Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website - iitb.ac.in

On the Homepage, search and click on 'CEED 2022 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in.'

Key in login credentials such as Email Id and Password

CEED Result 2022 will appear on the screen of your device

Check and download the CEED Result 2022 and keep a copy for future references

Check direct link here.

"The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022 from the Candidate portal," reads the official website. It adds, "The CEED 2022 Score Card cannot be treated as a proof of date of birth, category or disability status."

Check the CEED 2022 brochure here.

The CEED is a national-level entrance exam administered by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) for admission to a variety of postgraduate design programmes provided by other IITs. The participating institutions are IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website - ceed.iitb.ac.in/2022.

