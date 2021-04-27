After qualifying, eligible candidates will be able to participate in the counselling round and apply for admissions to MBA courses

The Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala today (Tuesday 27 April) announced the results for Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official site: cee.kerala.gov.in.

A total of 5,042 candidates have been qualified for the exam this year.

To know their qualification status, applicants can log in to the online portal using their roll number mentioned on the admit card.

The scorecard has details such as name, roll number, application number, sectional marks, total marks, and candidate’s rank.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘KMAT Kerala Result’ link

Step 3: Candidates need to log in by using the application number and password to view the result

Step 4: Within minutes, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result for further reference and need (if required)

Here’s the direct link.

Eligibility Criteria for KMAT: Interested candidates need to score 10 percent of a total of 720 marks (which is 72 marks and above) to qualify for the entrance exam. Candidates, who are under the SC or ST category will have to score 7.5 percent of the total marks.

After qualifying, eligible candidates will now be able to participate in the counselling round and apply for admissions to the MBA courses that will be offered by the participating institutions.

The CEE had already released the KMAT answer key on its website. This was done to help MBA candidates know the correct responses to the entrance exam questions.