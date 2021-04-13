KMAT 2021 answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in; last date to raise objection is 17 April

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations conducted the KMAT 2021 exam on 11 April at various centres across Kerala

The Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) answer key has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala. Candidates can visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in to check the provisional answer key.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by Sunday, 17 April.

Steps to download the KMAT 2021 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the website cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'KMAT 2021 provisional answer key'

Step 3: A new page will open with the answer key. View and download it

Step 4: Take a print out and save it for future reference

Alternatively, this direct link can be used by the students: https://cee.kerala.gov.in/kmat2021/public/pdf/anskey_mba.pdf

The exam was conducted on Sunday, 11 April. Candidates who would like to raise objections against the answers can do so by sending a demand draft of Rs 300 drawn in the favour of CEE which should be payable at Thiruvananthapuram.

They also need to send supporting documents for their choice of answer to the commissioner. It is required that the DD reaches the office on or before 19 April at 10 am.

If the complaint filed by a KMAT candidate against an answer key is found to be genuine then the fee submitted by the student while raising objection would be refunded.

The exam has a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect response. Candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer.