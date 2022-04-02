CDAC recruitment 2022: Registration opens for 18 Technical Assistant & MSS posts, check details here

Aspirants should have a valid email address and a mobile phone number that must remain active till the selection process is over

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has invited candidates to apply for Technical Assistant and MSS positions. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply online through CDAC's official website at cdac.in.

The deadline to apply for the positions is 17 April, 2022. The organisation will fill 18 positions through this recruitment drive.

These 18 positions are divided into seven Technical Assistant positions, seven MSS-III positions, and four MSS-II positions. Upper age limit (as on last date for registration) is 30 years for the MSS posts and 35 years for the Technical Assistant posts. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided as per the Union government's instructions .



Candidates have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs.295 (including 18 percent GST). They can make the fee payment directly to the account number shared by CDAC (Thiruvananthapuram) via NEFT/Net banking/Unified Payment Interface (UPI) or by scanning the QR code on the screen at the payment page during the online CDAC application process.

If you need detailed information about the selection procedure as well as eligibility requirements, including educational qualifications, age restrictions and relaxations and more, click here.

Before applying online, applicants should scan their photo and signature in JPEG format and keep it handy. The system will generate a unique application number; please record this number and keep a copy of the application form for future reference and use. Moreover, aspirants should have a valid email address and a mobile phone number that must remain active till the selection process is over.

Selection process:

The first round will be based on screening applicants on the basis of their academic records and experience. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a written test, which will be followed by a skill / practical test for those who pass the exam. The exact date, time, and location of the written and skill/practical tests will be communicated separately to applicants via electronic means.

