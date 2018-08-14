You are here:
CCTV grab of Umar Khalid's attacker released, man can be seen running from spot outside Vitthalbhai Patel Road

India FP Staff Aug 14, 2018 15:33:24 IST

Following the attack on JNU student leader Umar Khalid, CCTV footage grabs of the suspect have been released, according to ANI. In the pictures, the suspect can be seen running away from the incident spot. According to ANI, the footage is from outside the Vitthalbhai Patel Road in Delhi.

Khalid had escaped unhurt on Monday after an unidentified man allegedly shot at him outside the Constitution Club of India in Delhi. Umar was at the venue to attend an event titled Khauff Se Azaadi, organised by the United Against Hate group. A case was registered with the Delhi Police under sections of an attempt of murder and Arms Act as the police have managed to seize the pistol used in the alleged firing.

Khalid had on Tuesday released a statement condemning the attack on him and urging the administration to provide him security cover.


