CCTV captures ‘suicide in custody’ in Gujarat

Vadodara: A man, who was accused of murdering and beheading a woman, allegedly died by suicide. The incident was recorded on the CCTV of the Devgadh Baria police station.

The man has been identified as Jayanti Rathwa, TOI reported.

The CCTV clips have been shared with his relatives, according to sources.

Rathwa was a distant relative of the deceased woman. The victim was the daughter of Rathwa’s wife’s distant cousin.

The two were allegedly having an extra-marital affair. Rathwa was apparently disturbed after he was arrested in connection with her murder.

