CBSE to soon declare Term I exam results for Class 10 and Class 12; check more details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term I Board Exam Results soon. According to The Times of India, the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term I Results are likely to be announced by 24 January, 2022. However, no official date for the release of Term I results have been announced by CBSE yet.

CBSE Term I exam results have been delayed due to restrictions imposed by various state governments because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Once the result is declared, students can check their Term I results on the official websites - https://www.cbse.gov.in/ or http://cbseresults.nic.in/

Procedure to check the Class 10 and 12 Term 1 exam result is as follows:

-Visit the official website - http://cbseresults.nic.in/

-Click on link that reads, ‘CBSE Class 10/Class 12 Term I Exam Result’

-Key in your credentials and login

-Check your result which will be displayed on the screen

-Download a copy of the result and keep a printout for future reference

As reported by Hindustan Times, the Board has announced that results for Term I exam will be declared in the form of marks scored. Students will not be placed in Pass, Fail, Compartment or Essential Repeat categories after the Term I exam. Results declared for CBSE Term I exams will give marks of students in their respective subjects.

However, the final result will be declared only after the CBSE Term II examination is conducted. The final merit list will include marks of Term I, Term II and Internal marks of each candidate.

CBSE Term I exams for Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted during November and December last year. The Term II exams are likely to be conducted in March and April this year. The examination will be of two hours consisting of subjective type questions instead of the objective type questions that were asked in Term I exam.

The Board and Union Ministry of Education have announced that chances of the Term II exam being cancelled are very slim as the third wave of COVID-19 seems to be under control, as reported by TOI.

