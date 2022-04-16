CBSE had to change the examination pattern last year after the Board exams for the 2020-21 academic year were cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to switch to the pre-pandemic single-exam format from the next academic year. This means that the Class X and XII board exams will be held only once a year, according to media reports.

For the 2021-22 academic year, the board had introduced two sets of board exams. The Term-1 board exams were held in November-December 2021 and the Term-2 exams will begin on 26 April this year. The Term 1 papers consisted of Multiple Choice Questions only, while Term 2 would consist of questions with subjective or long answers.

The Board released the admit cards for term 2 exam for private candidates on 15 April this year. Registered candidates can now download the admit card from the Board’s official website.

A CBSE official told the media that the decision was taken after receiving representations from schools. He added that the board had never announced a continuation of the two-term format. Pointing out that it was a one time formula, the official informed that the CBSE for now has decided to stick to the single exam format. The policy to conduct the examinations with a 30 percent reduced syllabus will still be followed and an announcement in this regard is yet to be made, added the official.

CBSE had to change the examination pattern last year after the Board exams for the 2020-21 academic year were cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the students were evaluated on the basis of their scores in previous exams, practical exams, and internal assessments.

The decision to go back to one board exam comes at a time when school-leaving board exams are no longer the biggest influencing factor for admissions to all central and several state universities. The marks-based system of admission to undergraduate courses in several varsities like Delhi University, will be replaced by the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.