Class 10 results were to be declared on 20 July, however, they were postponed because the submission of marks was delayed

The results of Class 10 will not be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, 2 August, according to reports.

An official from the board said the CBSE Class 10 scorecards will not be released today. Also, the date of results has not been announced by the board yet.

According to a News18 report, the date of results will be announced soon and it is expected that the board will declare results this week. The board announced the Class 12 results on 30 July as the Supreme Court had put a deadline of 31 July on all boards to declare Class 12 results.

The CBSE Class 10 results will be available on the official website of the board. Once released, students can follow these steps to access their CBSE Class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit the website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link for CBSE class 10 results

Step 4: Your CBSE class 10 results will be displayed. Download it

Step 5: Take a printout of the result and keep it safely

Sanyam Bhardwaj, the CBSE Exam Controller, stated that the board has created a scheme under which more than one exam will be held. In any pandemic-like situation in the future, the results will be announced on the basis of these exams.