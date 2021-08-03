CBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED LIVE Updates: 99.04% students pass Class 10 exams; check cbseresults.nic.in for details

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 DECLARED LIVE Updates: The CBSE class 10 result has been announced Tuesday at 12 pm. Students can check their scores at cbseresults.nic.in using their roll numbers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the class 10 results today, 3 August. While an official statement is still awaited, it is likely that that the 10th results will be announced at noon today. Over 20 lakh students will get their results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and on DigiLocker.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2021 will be declared on Tuesday, 3 August, at 12 noon, the board has confirmed through the official Twitter page, CBSE HQ. The result will be available on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in.

As the official websites of the board can be unresponsive when the CBSE 10th results 2021 are announced, students can also access their scores via other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app will also host the CBSE 10th results.

The CBSE Class 10 result will be declared on Tuesday, 3 August . The CBSE 10th result will be released on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. The official website of CBSE is cbse.gov.in.

Last year, 91.46 percent of the total students had qualified the CBSE Class 10 exam. In 2020 as well the exams could not be completed due to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

CBSE result documents will be available in DigiLocker. Students are suggested to create an account in it.

CBSE hosts the board results on multiple platforms along with the official website. Candidates can either check the scores on the website or else download mobile applications like UMANG, SMS Organiser, DigiResults.

The board has announced that for Class 10, the authorities will include 40% marks from pre-board examinations, 30% marks from half-yearly or mid-term examinations, 20% from an internal assessment carried out by schools and 10% from periodic or unit tests.

The results this year are being announced after taking into account the performance in the past three years. This is because the board exams could not be held in 2021 due to the second wave of the pandemic.

The CBSE has released a 'roll number finder' for students of class 10 to be able to check their results.

In 2020, the Class 10 students recorded a pass percentage of 91.46 percent. In 2019, 91.10 percent of students had cleared the board exams. Since exams were not conducted this year, and results will be declared on special criteria, results may show improvement this year.

Since there were no exams held this year, students will not be able to make use of the rechecking provision. As students cannot get their answer sheets evaluated, they need to opt for other measures. If students are unhappy with the marks awarded as per the alternate marking scheme, they can choose to appear for offline exams.

This year the pass percentage for over 21.5 lakh students of CBSE Class 10 registered to appear for the board exams was recorded at 99.04 percent.

In the CBSE Board Class X Result 2021, girls performed better with a passing percentage of 99.24 whereas, boys secured 98.89 percent. For transgender students, however, the pass percentage was recorded at 100 percent.

This year the pass percentage for over 21.5 lakh students of CBSE Class 10 registered to appear for the board exams was recorded at 99.04 percent.

In the CBSE Board Class X Result 2021, girls performed better with a passing percentage of 99.24 whereas, boys secured 98.89 percent. For transgender students, however, the pass percentage was recorded at 100 percent.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10 results Tuesday at 12 pm. Students can now check their scores at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10 results Tuesday, 3 August. The official Twitter handle of CBSE has confirmed that the results will be out at 12 pm today.

It was earlier speculated that the results of class 10 will be out by 2 August, however, they have been delayed by the board owing to a delay in the submission of marks. While CBSE declared Class 12 results on 30 July, the Class 10 results will be announced today by the board.

Lakhs of CBSE class 10 students have been waiting for the board to announce their results. The Class 12 results were announced before Class 10 as the Supreme Court had given a guideline to all boards to declare them by 31 July.

This year, an alternative evaluation criteria was used for both Classes 10 and 12. The exams were not held due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were awarded marks on the basis of their performance in previous year and internal exams.

Here is how students can check their CBSE class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit the website cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link CBSE class 10 results. Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and school number and click on submit

Step 4: Your CBSE class 10 results will be displayed. Download the page

Step 5: Take a print out of the results and keep it for future reference