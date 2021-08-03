live

CBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED LIVE Updates: 99.04% students pass Class 10 exams; check cbseresults.nic.in for details

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 DECLARED LIVE Updates: The CBSE class 10 result has been announced Tuesday at 12 pm. Students can check their scores at cbseresults.nic.in using their roll numbers

FP Staff August 03, 2021 12:37:06 IST
CBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED LIVE Updates: 99.04% students pass Class 10 exams; check cbseresults.nic.in for details

Highlights

12:53 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Update

Gender-wise performance in CBSE 10th Result 2021

In the CBSE Board Class X Result 2021, girls performed better with a passing percentage of 99.24 whereas, boys secured 98.89 percent. For transgender students, however, the pass percentage was recorded at 100 percent.
12:42 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Update

99.04% students pass Class 10 exams

This year the pass percentage for over 21.5 lakh students of CBSE Class 10 registered to appear for the board exams was recorded at 99.04 percent.
12:31 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

What to look for in marksheet

CBSE Class 10 students need to ensure that their marksheets are error-free. They will have to run a check on the marks available and spelling errors if any, personal details are correct, calculation , pass/fail status and marks matching with pre-boards and unit tests.
12:20 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 results on official website

Step 1: Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out of the scorecard for further reference
12:18 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

Check direct link here

Students can now access CBSE class 10 results at: https://cbseresults.nic.in/class10/Class10th21.htm
12:08 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

How to check CBSE 10th result

A series of websites will host the CBSE Class 10 exam results. The list of websites are - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in. However, due to high influx chances of the websites crashing is pretty high, in that case there are alternative methods to check results.
12:02 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

Class 10 results declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10 results Tuesday at 12 pm. Students can now check their scores at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in.
11:57 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

Not happy with results? Here's what to do

Since there were no exams held this year, students will not be able to make use of the rechecking provision. As students cannot get their answer sheets evaluated, they need to opt for other measures. If students are unhappy with the marks awarded as per the alternate marking scheme, they can choose to appear for offline exams. 
11:51 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

Will CBSE Board Class X Result 2021 improve from last year?

In 2020, the Class 10 students recorded a pass percentage of 91.46 percent. In 2019, 91.10 percent of students had cleared the board exams. Since exams were not conducted this year, and results will be declared on special criteria, results may show improvement this year.
11:41 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

List of websites to check CBSE Class 10 results

- cbse.nic.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
- UMANG app
- DigiLocker app
- IVRS
11:39 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

How to find your roll number?

The CBSE has released a 'roll number finder' for students of class 10 to be able to check their results.

  • Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Roll number finder’
  • Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
  • Step 4: Select Class 10
  • Step 5: Enter your name, name of mother and father and your date of birth
  • Step 6: Click on the search button
  • Step 7: Your roll number will appear on the screen
11:30 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

How will CBSE 10th Result 2021 be calculated?

The results this year are being announced after taking into account the performance in the past three years. This is because the board exams could not be held in 2021 due to the second wave of the pandemic.

The board has announced that for Class 10, the authorities will include 40% marks from pre-board examinations, 30% marks from half-yearly or mid-term examinations, 20% from an internal assessment carried out by schools and 10% from periodic or unit tests.
11:29 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

Alternative ways to check CBSE 10th Results

CBSE hosts the board results on multiple platforms along with the official website. Candidates can either check the scores on the website or else download mobile applications like UMANG, SMS Organiser, DigiResults.

CBSE result documents will be available in DigiLocker. Students are suggested to create an account in it.
11:27 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

Last year performance in CBSE Class 10th Result 

Last year, 91.46 percent of the total students had qualified the CBSE Class 10 exam. In 2020 as well the exams could not be completed due to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.
11:22 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

Where to check CBSE Class 10th result

The CBSE Class 10 result will be declared on Tuesday, 3 August. The CBSE 10th result will be released on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. The official website of CBSE is cbse.gov.in.
10:54 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

Check Class 10 results on digilocker.gov.in

As the official websites of the board can be unresponsive when the CBSE 10th results 2021 are announced, students can also access their scores via other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app will also host the CBSE 10th results. 
10:50 (ist)

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates

Results to be declared at 12 pm 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2021 will be declared on Tuesday, 3 August,  at 12 noon, the board has confirmed through the official Twitter page, CBSE HQ. The result will be available on the official website – cbseresults.nic.in.
10:41 (ist)

CBSE likely to declare Class 10 result today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the class 10 results today, 3 August. While an official statement is still awaited, it is likely that that the 10th results will be announced at noon today. Over 20 lakh students will get their results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and on DigiLocker.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10 results Tuesday at 12 pm. Students can now check their scores at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10 results Tuesday, 3 August. The official Twitter handle of CBSE has confirmed that the results will be out at 12 pm today.

It was earlier speculated that the results of class 10 will be out by 2 August, however, they have been delayed by the board owing to a delay in the submission of marks. While CBSE declared Class 12 results on 30 July, the Class 10 results will be announced today by the board.

Lakhs of CBSE class 10 students have been waiting for the board to announce their results. The Class 12 results were announced before Class 10 as the Supreme Court had given a guideline to all boards to declare them by 31 July.

This year, an alternative evaluation criteria was used for both Classes 10 and 12. The exams were not held due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were awarded marks on the basis of their performance in previous year and internal exams.

Here is how students can check their CBSE class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit the website cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link CBSE class 10 results. Click on this
Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and school number and click on submit
Step 4: Your CBSE class 10 results will be displayed. Download the page
Step 5: Take a print out of the results and keep it for future reference

Updated Date: August 03, 2021 12:37:06 IST

