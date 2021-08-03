CBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED LIVE Updates: 99.04% students pass Class 10 exams; check cbseresults.nic.in for details

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 DECLARED LIVE Updates: The CBSE class 10 result has been announced Tuesday at 12 pm. Students can check their scores at cbseresults.nic.in using their roll numbers
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10 results Tuesday, 3 August. The official Twitter handle of CBSE has confirmed that the results will be out at 12 pm today.
It was earlier speculated that the results of class 10 will be out by 2 August, however, they have been delayed by the board owing to a delay in the submission of marks. While CBSE declared Class 12 results on 30 July, the Class 10 results will be announced today by the board.
Lakhs of CBSE class 10 students have been waiting for the board to announce their results. The Class 12 results were announced before Class 10 as the Supreme Court had given a guideline to all boards to declare them by 31 July.
This year, an alternative evaluation criteria was used for both Classes 10 and 12. The exams were not held due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were awarded marks on the basis of their performance in previous year and internal exams.
Here is how students can check their CBSE class 10 results:
Step 1: Visit the website cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link CBSE class 10 results. Click on this
Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and school number and click on submit
Step 4: Your CBSE class 10 results will be displayed. Download the page
Step 5: Take a print out of the results and keep it for future reference