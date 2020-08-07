CBSE to hold compartment exams, says cancelling papers will adversely impact students' future

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has decided against cancelling the CBSE compartment exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students this year

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has decided against cancelling the CBSE compartment exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students this year. The education board said that it was not possible to cancel the exams as that would affect the future of the students.

Several students, parents and teachers had requested the board to cancel the exams due to the novel coronavirus situation. Taking all sides into consideration, the board declared their decision via a notice.

The board clearly mentioned that all forms of precautions will be taken in order to conduct the exams. Also, the home ministry has granted the exemption to the education ministry for opening educational institutes for the holding and evaluating board compartment examinations amid the pandemic. This means although the classes will not begin, schools will be opened only for the conduction of the compartmental exams.

Using the same exemption, colleges and universities will be also opening to conduct the final semester or final year examinations, reported Times Now.

The exams will be held following the Standard Operating Procedures, as set by the Ministry of Home Affairs. CBSE had announced the board results earlier during the lockdown. Some exams had to be postponed and later cancelled due to the virus. According to the board, students who wish to sit for the cancelled papers again, will be able to do so.

The complete notice by the CBSE can be accessed here