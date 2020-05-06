CBSE to conduct free of cost online training sessions for teachers; board will issue e-certificates to participants

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to impart online training to teachers free of cost. The training sessions are scheduled to be held in May.

The Board will issue an e-certificate to teachers upon completion of course.

The board had conceptualised technology-enabled teachers’ training on pilot basis from third week of April. In these training sessions, more than 35,000 teachers and principals of various schools participated.

The CBSE, through the free online training programme, aims to achieve three objectives. It wants to improve teaching skills so that better learning outcomes could be achieved.

The board also wants to “instill new knowledge and skills as per the demand so as to keep teachers on par with what is expected.”

Apart from the two objectives, the CBSE wants to help teachers revise and refresh the knowledge that they have already acquired over the years.

Each session will be of one hour and attending five sessions may be considered as one day of training.

To apply for the training session, teachers will have to contact the Centre of Excellence (CoE) concerned, which will send invitation email to the registered participants on first come first serve basis. Participants will have to attend entire session to get the e-certificate.

The CBSE recently said that it would be conducting all remaining examinations of 29 subjects for Class 10 and Class 12 students after assessing the situation, following lifting of COVID-19 lockdown.

It assured that adequate time of around 10 days will be given to all stakeholders before commencement of the examinations.

