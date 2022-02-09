CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 students to be released soon at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Apart from the official websites, the scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Exam Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the result of term-1 class 10, 12 board examinations this week.

Students of Classes 10 and 12 can view their CBSE Term 1 Board results on the official websites at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website - digilocker.gov.in - and app, once declared.

Students can register themselves on the Diglilocker website to access their CBSE Term 1 scorecards.

Steps to check CBSE Term 1 results:

Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link for the Term 1 results given on the main page

Enter the required details such as your roll number and school number

The CBSE Term 1 results will be displayed on your screen

Check your results and save a copy of the Term 1 results for future use

The scorecard of the Term 1 exams will contain details such as roll number, name of the student, name of the school, subject code and marks obtained, as per news reports.

The Term 1 exams were conducted by the CBSE in November-December 2021 after the Board decided to hold the Board exams in two phases this year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The exams will hold a minimum of 50 percent weightage of the candidate’s Board exam scores. No candidate will be declared as pass, fail or compartment on the basis of the Term 1 scores, as per the CBSE. The Board will tabulate the final results after the Term 2 exams are held in March – April this year.

The dates of the CBSE Term 2 exams have yet to be announced by the Board. As per news reports, the exams will contain a mix of objective and subjective questions.

For more details regarding the exam results, detailed marks breakup and so on, students are requested to keep visiting the official website of the CBSE.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram