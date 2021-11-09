CBSE Term 1 exams 2021: Admit cards released on cbse.gov.in; check details here

The board will hold Term 1 exams for minor papers from 16 November for Class 10 and 17 November for Class 12 candidates. The major papers will be held from 30 November for Class 10 and 1 December for Class 12

The admit cards for the Term 1 exams for Class 10 and 12 students have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, 9 November. According to NDTV, students can now download their admit cards from the official website at www.cbse.gov.in.

Steps to download CBSE Term 1 exam 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website at www.cbse.gov.in Click on the link for the Term 1 hall tickets that is given on the page Login using the required details to access the CBSE admit card The Term 1 exam hall ticket will be visible on your screen Check your details and download a copy of the CBSE admit card for future reference

Schools can also download the admit cards from the CBSE school portal and give them to their students.

Here's the direct link for schools to download the CBSE admit cards.

The roll numbers of Class 10 and 12 students will also be released today. The hall tickets will contain necessary details such as the roll number of the student, exam centre, timing of the exam, exam guidelines, and so on.

According to the official notice, the board will hold Term 1 exams for minor papers from 16 November for Class 10 students and 17 November for Class 12 candidates. The major papers will be held from 30 November for Class 10 and 1 December for Class 12. The exam will be held for a duration of 90 minutes and consist of objective-type questions. An extra reading time of 20 minutes will be given to students for reading the question paper.

The board will conduct the exam using OMR sheets for the first time. The CBSE has issued guidelines on how to use the OMR sheet during the exam on its official website. The scans of the sheets will be sent by the school to the CBSE or uploaded by them on their website.

The marks of the Term 1 exam will be combined with those of the CBSE Term 2 exam, scheduled to be conducted in March-April next year, to calculate the grade of the student. No candidate will be placed in the pass, fail, or compartment categories by their educational institute on the basis of their Term 1 scores.