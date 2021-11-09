CBSE Term 1 exam 2021: Roll numbers for Classes 10, 12 to release today; check cbse.gov.in

The exams for Term 1 will be held in November and December this year — while Class 10 exams will commence on 17 November, Class 12 exams will begin on 16 November

The roll numbers of candidates for Term 1 examination 2021 will be released today, on 9 November, by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Once released, candidates appearing for Classes 10 and 12 exams can check their roll numbers by visiting the official website www.cbse.gov.in.

Procedure to check the roll number is as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official website, www.cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads CBSE Class 10/Class 12 roll number

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the roll number will appear on the screen. Check it

Step 4: Keep a printout of CBSE Term 1 exams for future use

This is the first time when board examinations are being conducted in the semester mode. The CBSE will also release detailed guidelines for all functionaries, along with the roll numbers.

According to an official notice by the board, the exams for Term 1 will be held in November and December this year. The examinations for Class 10 will commence on 17 November while Class 12 exams will begin on 16 November.

It is also the first time when the board will use an OMR sheet for assessing the exams. A sample copy of the OMR sheet along with instructions on how to fill the OMR, which boxes to fill, and which boxes to leave, has been uploaded on the official website of CBSE.

Schools conducting board exams have been instructed to download the OMRs in advance and as per the given schedule. Once downloaded, the OMR is to be kept safely locked by the central superintendent and the facsimile stamp of the superintendent will be affixed on it. After the stamp is fixed, the OMR sheets will be used for the exam by students.

This year, CBSE Classes 10 and 12 examinations will not have subjective questions and will consist of MCQs. The duration of each exam will be of 90 minutes. An extra 20 minutes will be allotted before the distribution of the answer key, to read the question paper.