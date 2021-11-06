CBSE Term 1 exam: Board issues important guidelines; check details here

The Term 1 internal assessments, projects and practical exams can be held by 23 December, which is the deadline for schools to upload the marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification regarding the CBSE Term 1 exam to be held in November-December this year. The Term 1 exam for CBSE Class 10 students will begin on 17 November and will be conducted from 16 November for Class 12 students this year.

CBSE has mentioned that the exam will be conducted in centres where both the students and the school would not face any difficulty. Candidates can check the results of the Term 1 exam at the official website of the board, https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

Here's the direct link to the notification .

The board said that the examination centres will be fixed by keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, with the centres being allotted in such a manner that no teachers or students encounter any problems.

The Term 1 internal assessments, projects and practical exams can be held by 23 December, according to the CBSE. The deadline for schools to upload marks for the CBSE Term 1 practical, projects and internal assessment is 23 December.

If a school fails to upload the marks of a student by 23 December, the result of that candidate could be declared without taking into consideration the Term 1 internal assessment, practical exams or project marks, and the result will be declared based on Term 2 exams only.

The board can also take action against a particular school for not submitting the marks and a fine of Rs 50,000 could be imposed for late submission.

This time, exam centres will be provided with customised OMR sheets which will have all the details of the student appearing in the exam. Schools can download the OMR for class 10 and class 12 from the CBSE portal.

The board will also send observers to each exam centre — two observers will be sent to centres with more than 500 students.

Roll number and guidelines for the students will be uploaded by the CBSE on 9 November. The CBSE Term 1 exam for Class 10 and 12 students will feature multiple choice questions (MCQ). A time of 20 minutes before the start of the exam will be given to students in order to read the paper.