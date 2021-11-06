The board is also set to release the admit cards and detailed guidelines for the exams on the same day

The roll numbers for students of Classes 10 and 12 appearing for their Term 1 board exam will be issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 9 November. Candidates can view their roll numbers at the official website of the CBSE at https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

According to News18, the admit card for the exam will also be available on the same date, enabling candidates to get clarifications on vital aspects of the exam such as their exam centre, timing and so on. The board will also issue detailed guidelines for the exam on the same date.

The CBSE Term 1 board exams for Class 10 students will take place from 16 November for minor subjects and 30 November for major subjects. For Class 12 students, the exams will be held from 1 to 22 December.

The question papers will be sent by the board, along with the marking scheme, to schools. Candidates will use an OMR sheet to record their responses. The result will be declared in the form of marks scored by the student. The scans of the OMR sheet may be uploaded directly to the board’s official website. Schools can also upload the evaluated responses the same day.

The exams will be held offline for a duration of 90 minutes. All students will be given a time of 20 minutes for reading the question paper. According to Hindustan Times, the Term 1 question papers will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on both assertion-type reasoning and case-based questions. The syllabus of the papers will contain only the course of the first semester.

The scores obtained by the candidate in the first semester CBSE Board exams 2022 will contribute towards their final grade. No student would be placed in the pass, fail or compartment categories after their CBSE Term 1 board exam. The final scores of the candidate will be decided on the basis of the scores obtained by them in both Term 1 and Term 2 Board Examinations 2022.