CBSE Term 1 exam 2021: Here's all you need to know about timings and guidelines of Class 12 Economics paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Class 12 Economics paper today, December 15 from 11.30 am. The paper will be conducted for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes till 1 pm. Students must note that they have to reach the exam center 30 minutes before the exam begins.

Students must carry their hall tickets and check all the necessary items needed to write CBSE board exams. They need to follow COVID-19 guidelines mentioned on the admit card. Candidates must also follow all the instructions and coronavirus related SOPs at the exam centre.

The CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams will have multiple-choice questions. It is to be noted that there will be no negative markings for wrong answers, as per news reports.

The CBSE is holding the Economics Term 1 exam in a multiple choice question format for the first time. Students are required to select the correct answers on the OMR sheets and submit it before 1 pm.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Pattern

The Class 12 Economics paper will have a total of 60 questions, with students being required to answer 50 questions only. The paper will have three sections- A,B and C. Sections A and B will contain 24 questions and students have to answer 20 questions from each section. There will be only 12 questions in Section C of which 10 questions have to be attempted.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Guidelines

Students must use only blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct option in the OMR sheets given by the CBSE. Use of pencil for darkening the OMR sheets is not allowed.



Students must write subject code, school code and other details in the answer booklet.



Banned items in the exam hall include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and other electronic gadgets.



Candidates need to carry their own face mask and hand sanitizer to the exam centre.

