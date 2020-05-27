CBSE students can give Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from home district, says HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said students who have moved back to their hometowns due to nationwide coronavirus lockdown can appear for their remaining CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2020 from their home districts.

“CBSE has decided that Class 10 and Class 12 students who have returned to their home states during lockdown can appear for the pending board exam there,” the HRD minister tweeted along with a video.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the decision will not only bring relief to students of boarding schools but also be beneficial for those who were preparing for competitive exams in places like Kota but have had to move back home due to the lockdown.

The report mentioned that the HRD minister had earlier said that CBSE would increase the number of exam centres from 3,000 to 13,000 to make sure the students get the centre of their choice.

The dates for the remaining Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were announced earlier this month. The exams will be held between 1 July and 15 July.

All students have been asked to carry hand sanitisers and cover their nose and mouth with mask or a cloth. Students have been advised to maintain social distancing at the examination centre.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week granted exemption from the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown rules for conducting the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.