CBSE Results 2021: Board to open portal for Class 11, 12 marks moderation from today; check details here

As a part of the assessment criteria, CBSE has provided marks based on the best performance of the previous three years, which will be taken as a reference for the purpose of moderation

The tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 11 and 12 theory marks will be opened by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, 16 July afternoon. In a letter to all affiliated schools, the board also notified that the tabulation portal will be closed on 22 July for declaration of results, supposed to take place by 31 July.

The tabulation portal will be available on the official website https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

Also, as per the reference year data bank, the schools would be given time to moderate the scores of students. The result of schools, that will not be able to upload the marks, will be announced later after 31 July.

“Class 10 result of over 32,000 students from 7,800 schools were still pending. CBSE has not been able to pull their information. These included either students of other boards or some error from the school’s side,” the official notification reads.

In the notice, CBSE has updated that the portal for moderation and finalisation of results for Class 12 will be open till 22 July (Mid Night). Also, as part of its revised assessment scheme for the academic year 2021-2022, the board will be issuing new internal guidelines for Class 10 and Class 12 students.

As a part of the assessment criteria, CBSE has provided marks based on the best performance of the previous three years, which will be taken as a reference for the purpose of moderation. The board asserted that a user-friendly software has been developed by them to facilitate the schools in moderation of marks. The guidelines will be made available on the portal soon.

The board had cancelled the board exams of classes 10 and 12 due to the second wave of COVID-19 . Later, alternative assessment criteria was announced by the CBSE for the tabulation of results.