CBSE Class 12 results: Portal for moderation of exam scores to open on 16 July

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to open the portal for moderation and finalisation of class 12 results on the afternoon of 16 July. The portal is going to remain operational till 22 July.

The board has asked schools to ensure that there is compatibility and fairness at the higher range of marks, NDTV reported. It has instructed schools to ensure that there is ‘no bunching of total marks in the range of 95 and above.’

It further announced that the number of students who have scored more than 95 percent marks overall should not be more than the number to achieve similar results in the last three years.

This portal created by the CBSE will help schools in the moderation of marks. The software will have two sections, one for Subject wise moderation and another for Overall moderation.

The board has directed its affiliated schools to complete the moderation of class 12 results within the schedule as CBSE is going to announce class 12 by 31 July.

CBSE has also announced that if any school could not complete the moderation of marks within the schedule then their results will be declared separately by the board after 31 July.

Examinations of classes 10 and 12 were cancelled by the board due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alternative assessment criteria was declared by the board to declare the results of the two board examinations.

Students can also appear for an optional exam if they are not satisfied with their score and want to improve the results of their board examination.