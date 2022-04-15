CBSE releases Term 2 admit card for private candidates of Class 10, 12; check details

The examination for both the classes will begin on 26 April, 2022 and will conclude on 24 May, 2022 for Class 10, while the examinations for Class 12 will conclude on 15 June, 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Term 2 examinations of private candidates. As per the official update, the admit cards for classes 10 and 12 have been released online and can be downloaded from the Board’s official website.

The examination for both the classes will begin on 26 April, 2022 and will conclude on 24 May, 2022 for Class 10, while the examinations for Class 12 will conclude on 15 June, 2022. Since the admit cards are mandatory for the candidates to appear in the exam, students are advised to check them for personal and exam-related details including the examination centre and subjects.

Steps to download the admit card:

The CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 is available for students online via the official website of the Board. Candidates need to follow the below steps to download their exam admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website on cbse.gov.in and click on Main Website

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Admit Card for Private Candidate for Examination 2021-2022 14/04/2022” under the “In Focus” section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a separate page with input fields.

Step 4: Fill in your previous year's roll number/application number / candidate name

Step 5: Fill in your user id and password along with your security pin as available

Step 6: Your Admit Card then appears on the screen

Step 7: Download the hall ticket and save it for future reference

You may also check the direct link to download your Admit card:

Last week, the Board released the Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards for Term 2 Exam of the Regular Students. However, for them the admit cards were released via School Login and are distributed by school authorities to the students.

