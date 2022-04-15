CBSE releases Term 2 admit card for private candidates of Class 10, 12; check details
The examination for both the classes will begin on 26 April, 2022 and will conclude on 24 May, 2022 for Class 10, while the examinations for Class 12 will conclude on 15 June, 2022
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Term 2 examinations of private candidates. As per the official update, the admit cards for classes 10 and 12 have been released online and can be downloaded from the Board’s official website.
The examination for both the classes will begin on 26 April, 2022 and will conclude on 24 May, 2022 for Class 10, while the examinations for Class 12 will conclude on 15 June, 2022. Since the admit cards are mandatory for the candidates to appear in the exam, students are advised to check them for personal and exam-related details including the examination centre and subjects.
Steps to download the admit card:
The CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 is available for students online via the official website of the Board. Candidates need to follow the below steps to download their exam admit cards:
Step 1: Visit the official website on cbse.gov.in and click on Main Website
Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Admit Card for Private Candidate for Examination 2021-2022 14/04/2022” under the “In Focus” section
Step 3: You will be redirected to a separate page with input fields.
Step 4: Fill in your previous year's roll number/application number / candidate name
Step 5: Fill in your user id and password along with your security pin as available
Step 6: Your Admit Card then appears on the screen
Step 7: Download the hall ticket and save it for future reference
You may also check the direct link to download your Admit card:
Last week, the Board released the Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards for Term 2 Exam of the Regular Students. However, for them the admit cards were released via School Login and are distributed by school authorities to the students.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
CBSE paper leak 2019: Board requests parents, students to ignore false videos claiming to reveal English, Economic papers
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory asking students and guardians to ignore YouTube videos claiming to contain details on the board's English and Economic question papers.
CBSE Class 10 results declared, pass percentage rises to 99.04%
CBSE assessed the performance of students based on their performance in periodic tests, internal exams and pre-board exams.
Class 10, 12 Exams: CBSE warns against fake notice announcing exam schedule
According to the fake notice, dated 24 January, 2022, the Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin from 4 May orders schools to conduct practical/ project/ internal assessment of Class 12 from 1 March