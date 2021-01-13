CBSE releases CTET admit card 2021 at ctet.nic.in; exam to be held on 31 January

The exam is held in two parts - first part is for candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 and second is for those who want to teach Classes 6 to 8

The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued the admit card for the CTET examination on its official website - ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is slated to be held on 31 January in 135 cities across the country.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can obtain the CTET admit card from the official website, by logging in using their registration number and date of birth. In case of any discrepancy noticed in CTET admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph and signature, the candidate must immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections.

Candidates must show the CTET admit card for admission in the examination hall. Candidates without valid admit card will not be permitted for the examination.

Here's how to CTET Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: They need to then click on CTET Admit Card 2021 link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth, security pin and submit.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Candidates need to check the admit card and download it. They should take out a print out for future use.

Candidates will have to report to the examination centre 90 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates need to report at the exam centre before 9.30 am for Paper 1 and before 2pm for Paper 2.

CTET is held twice in a year - in July and December. The exam is held in two parts - first part is for candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 and second is for those who want to teach Classes 6 to 8.