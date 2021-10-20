CBSE lets Classes X, XII students to change city of examination centre; check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced this option is for those students who are not in the city of their schools and are residing elsewhere

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday that it will let students of Classes X and XII make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre for the upcoming term 1 board examination. This option is for those students who are not in the city of their schools and are residing elsewhere.

As per schedule, CBSE will begin Class X board exams from 30 November followed by Class XII exams from 1 December. Giving a clarification on the same, CBSE in an official notice asserted that there are some students who are still not in the city of their school. According to the Board, they will be allowed to make special requests through the school to change the examination centre city for them.

As classes are being held online, many students have relocated to different places and cities, henceforth CBSE has allowed students to put in a request for change of location.

“At an appropriate time, CBSE will inform the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre," a circular from the Board read. It added that schools would have to follow the instructions given by the Board to forward the request to them in an online system.

Find the official notice here:

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1450764997945016322?s=20

Further in the notice, the board has advised students and respective schools to regularly keep a check on the official CBSE website. Also, as soon as the students are informed in this regard, they should make a request to their schools.

However, the request by the student should be made within a stipulated time as no request will be valid or accepted after the specified period. Students should note that the window to make the request will be open for a short duration of time.

As per CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the date sheet for major subjects for the term 1 examination has been announced by the Board, while the schedule for minor subjects will be released to respective schools separately in due course of time.

The examination for minor subjects will begin from 17 November, 2021 for Class X and 16 November, 2021 for Class XII.