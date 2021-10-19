CBSE Board Exams 2022: Class 10 exams from 30 November, Class 12 from 1 December
The term 2 examination will be conducted in March-April 2022 whose format will be decided depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country during that time
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Classes 10 and Class 12 Term 1 Board examination 2022. Students can check the date sheet by visiting the official website of CBSE at https://www.cbse.gov.in/. Candidates can also get the CBSE Board exam time table for academic year 2022 for minor subjects from their respective schools.
Find the CBSE date sheet 2022 download links here:
Class 10 date sheet:
#CBSE #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav#cbseterm1@dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @DDNewslive @PTI_News @AkashvaniAIR pic.twitter.com/Hs8ibPLtSl
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 18, 2021
Class 12 date sheet:
#CBSE #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #cbseterm1online @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia @DDNewslive @PTI_News @AkashvaniAIR pic.twitter.com/dP9LB7EHmF
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 18, 2021
As per the official notice, the board has provided the date sheet for major subjects only, as for minor subjects, students can get their CBSE Board exam time table 2022 from their respective schools.
From this year onwards, CBSE will hold two board examinations instead of the one annual exam that was followed till last year. The term 2 examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in February-March 2022. As per a notification issued earlier, the board stated that the term 1 examination will be held in November-December this year and it will be of 90 minutes duration.
The term 2 examination will be conducted in March-April 2022 that will be either subjective or objective only, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country during that time. Candidates should note that all these examinations will be conducted offline.
Steps on how to download CBSE term 1 date sheet 2021-22:
Step 1: Go the official website of CBSE at https://www.cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Search on the latest notification section; click on the CBSE board date sheet term 1 2021-22 link that is available on the home page
Step 3: As a new page opens, the CBSE board exam 2022 date sheet of Class 10 and 12 will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Check the CBSE date sheet of Class 10 or 12, and click on the download button.
Step 5: Take a printout of the CBSE term 1 date sheet 2022 for future use or reference.
also read
Andhra Pradesh chief minister orders government schools to secure CBSE affiliation by 2024
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision during a review meeting held by the education department recently
CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2021: Reevaluation request portal opens today
To submit a request candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 500 for each subject
CBSE class 10,12 term 1 board exams to be conducted offline; date sheet to be announced on 18 October
The board said the exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am, keeping in view the winter season.