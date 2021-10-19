CBSE Board Exams 2022: Class 10 exams from 30 November, Class 12 from 1 December

The term 2 examination will be conducted in March-April 2022 whose format will be decided depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country during that time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Classes 10 and Class 12 Term 1 Board examination 2022. Students can check the date sheet by visiting the official website of CBSE at https://www.cbse.gov.in/. Candidates can also get the CBSE Board exam time table for academic year 2022 for minor subjects from their respective schools.

Find the CBSE date sheet 2022 download links here:

Class 10 date sheet:

Class 12 date sheet:

As per the official notice, the board has provided the date sheet for major subjects only, as for minor subjects, students can get their CBSE Board exam time table 2022 from their respective schools.

From this year onwards, CBSE will hold two board examinations instead of the one annual exam that was followed till last year. The term 2 examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in February-March 2022. As per a notification issued earlier, the board stated that the term 1 examination will be held in November-December this year and it will be of 90 minutes duration.

The term 2 examination will be conducted in March-April 2022 that will be either subjective or objective only, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country during that time. Candidates should note that all these examinations will be conducted offline.

Steps on how to download CBSE term 1 date sheet 2021-22:

Step 1: Go the official website of CBSE at https://www.cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Search on the latest notification section; click on the CBSE board date sheet term 1 2021-22 link that is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, the CBSE board exam 2022 date sheet of Class 10 and 12 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the CBSE date sheet of Class 10 or 12, and click on the download button.

Step 5: Take a printout of the CBSE term 1 date sheet 2022 for future use or reference.