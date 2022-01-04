CBSE extends deadline to upload registration data for Class 9, 11 students; last date 6 January

The registration fee for candidates whose data is uploaded before the deadline is Rs 300, while Classes 9 and 11 students from abroad will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 and Rs 600, respectively

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for uploading the registration data of Classes 9 and 11 students for the 2021-22 academic session. The registration data for these classes, with regular fees, can now be uploaded till 6 January.

As per the official notice, the CBSE extended the deadline since it found that some schools and parents were facing issues in completing the registration process. Taking into account the prevailing conditions and the issues faced by some educational institutes and families, the Board decided to extend the deadline for completing the registration data upload. All other conditions will remain the same as mentioned in previous circulars, according to the CBSE.

CBSE-affiliated schools can register their candidates at the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in. The data uploaded by the candidates such as their name, their parents’ name and date of birth, needs to be checked carefully by schools before being uploaded on the CBSE registration portal , as the data cannot be altered once it is uploaded.

The schedule for fee payment will be calculated according to the date of finalisation of registration data plus four days.

The registration fee for candidates whose data has been uploaded before the deadline is Rs 300. Classes 9 and 11 students from abroad will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 500 and Rs 600, respectively. Visually impaired applicants will not have to pay any registration amount.

If the details of candidates have been entered and finalised before 2 January, the school can pay the registration fee without any late fee payment. Similarly, if the data for students has been uploaded by 3 January, schools can make the normal fee payment till 7 January. For data uploaded by 4 January, the deadline for normal fee payment is 8 January.

Furthermore, if the registration data of candidates is uploaded and finalised on 5 and 6 January, the deadline for normal fee payment by schools is 9 and 10 January, respectively. Any delay in making the fee payment will result in a late fee of Rs 2,000 being charged.

