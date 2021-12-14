CBSE denies error in Term I accountancy paper, warns against fake news on grace marks

The head of media and PR in CBSE, Rama Sharma, said that the contents of the news reports were 'totally baseless and false'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stated that the reports claiming that “up to 6 grace marks” would be given by the Board to students who appeared for the Class 12 Accountancy paper were fake. The Board clarified that the reports circulating with such claims were fake news.

The CBSE issued this clarification after news reports emerged, claiming that an audio message by the controller of examination Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that due to a mistake in the Class 12 Term I Accountancy paper, which was held on 13 December, up to six grace marks would be given to candidates.

The head of media and PR in CBSE, Rama Sharma, said that the contents of the news reports were “totally baseless and false”, adding that no reporter had spoken to the controller of examination. The Board also warned the public to not fall for unverified news reports.

As per NDTV, the message said that if candidates had attempted “28 to 31 questions correctly,” they would score around 38 marks and the Board would award up to six grace marks to them. The message also claimed that students were shocked by the last-minute changes in the Accountancy paper and said that question number 47 was “controversial” while the answer of question number 10 in the answer key was incorrect.

This is not the only controversy to dog the CBSE’s Term 1 papers this year. Recently, the Class 10 English paper of the Board was criticised for containing regressive content and promoting gender stereotypes. The Board announced on 13 December that the controversial passage would be removed, with students being given full marks for the questions accompanying the passage.

The CBSE made the announcement of withdrawing the passage a few hours after Congress President Sonia Gandhi had raised the issue in Parliament.

The CBSE is holding the Class 10 and 12 Boards in the form of two-semester exams this academic year. The second semester exams are set to take place next year in March-April.

