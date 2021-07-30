India

CBSE declares Class 12 results: Education board, netizens flood Twitter with memes as 1.5 lakh students score over 90%

As the results were released, CBSE and netizens took to social media to share memes about the end of the long wait and the high pass percentage

July 30, 2021
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released Class 12 board results today, 30 July, at 2 pm, ending a long wait for over 13 lakh students. The results, which were declared at cbseresults.nic.in, were decided on an alternative assessment criteria as exams could not be conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 13,04,561 candidates who registered for the exam this year, as many as 12,96,318 have cleared the exam taking the pass percentage to 99.37 percent. Meanwhile, more than 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks, while another 1.5 lakh students scored above 90 percent.

As the results were released, the central board and netizens took to social media to share memes about the end of the long wait, the high passing percentage and on the floods of calls from relatives after result announcements.

Meanwhile, users on Twitter saw the record high pass percentage and flooded the platform with memes on the high number of students who have got above 90 percent marks.

Other pointed out how students this year passed Class 12 without giving exams, and also that Class 12 results were declared before Class 10, even though they were cancelled at a later date.

The evaluation criteria this year consisted of three components – Class 10 component (30 percent) based on best three performing subjects in Board exams, Class 11 component (30 percent) based on the final exam and Class 12 component (40 percent) based on unit test/mid-term/Pre-board.

Here are the steps candidates can follow to check their Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Open the Class 12 result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, registration number, etc. on the new page

Step 4: After submitting the details, your Class 12 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check your CBSE Class 12 result and save a copy. Take a printout for future reference

