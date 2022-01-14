CBSE CTET 2021: Candidates unable to complete exam of 16 & 17 December allowed to reappear, revised dates here

The provision to reappear is provided only for those exams which were held on 16 and 17 January

Aspirants who could not attempt or complete their CTET 2021 (computer based) exam due to technical issues are being given another chance to reappear for the exam by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The provision to reappear is provided only for those exams which were held on 16 and 17 January (both the shifts).

CBSE had entrusted TCS iON to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 exam from 16 December to 13 January. However, due to unexpected technical issues in certain venues on 16 and 17 December, many aspirants were not able to complete the exam.

As per the revised schedule available on the website, applicants who could not complete/attempt the exam for Paper I (first shift) on 16 December will reappear for the paper on 17 January in the second shift i.e. from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

Those candidates who could not complete/attempt their Paper II exam which was held on 16 December (second shift) will reappear on 17 January in the first shift i.e. from 9.30 AM to 12.00 Noon.

Aspirants who gave Paper I exam held on 17 December and could not complete it shall sit for the re-test on 21 January in the first shift from 9.30 AM to 12.00 Noon.

Applicants who gave Paper II on 17 December and could not complete it will give a re-exam on 21 January in the second shift from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

CBSE has also uploaded the revised admit cards for the exams on the official website.

Candidates are advised to download their revised Admit Cards and reappear in the examination at the respective centers according to the revised schedule.

Applicants should also note that no request for change of examination city, exam center or change in date of examination will be entertained.

