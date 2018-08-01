You are here:
CBSE CTET 2018: Online application process expected to start today; check your results at ctet.nic.in

India FP Staff Aug 01, 2018 11:43:03 IST

The online application process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2018, by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to start today (1st August) at the board's official website ctet.nic.in.

The online application was supposed to begin registration on 22 June but was delayed.

Representational image. PTI

Method of Submission of Online Application Form:

- Log on to CTET official website ctet.nic.in.

- Go to the link “apply online”.

- Fill in the online application form and note down Registration No./Application No.

- Upload scanned images of latest photograph and signature.

- Pay examination fee by e-challan or debit/credit card.

- Print confirmation page for future reference.

The CBSE CTET 2018 registration fee for Paper I is Rs 1,000 for general candidates, Rs 500 for the reserved category; for Paper II, it is Rs 600 for general candidates and Rs 300 for reserved category.

General category candidates with 60 percent or more in the CBSE CTET 2018 exam will be considered as TET pass, while those from the reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/differently abled) will enjoy a relaxation up to 5 percent in the qualifying marks in the minimum educational qualification. The CBSE CTET validity for qualifying certificate will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result.

As per the schedule, CBSE will hold the 11th Edition of CTET on 16 September. This will be for a candidate to apply to be eligible for the appointment as a teacher from classes I to VIII.

The CTET shall apply to schools of the central government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of Union Territories of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 11:43 AM

