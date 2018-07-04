Football world cup 2018

CBSE's CTET 2018 online registration delayed; check ctet.nic.in for eligibility and other details

India FP Staff Jul 04, 2018 17:21:53 IST

The online application of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination which was supposed to begin registration on 22 June has been delayed, without any official confirmation of new dates. A notice on the homepage — ctet.nic.in — of the examination portal says that the registration process has been delayed due to administrative glitches.

Representational image. PTI

According to NDTV, even though the board said that the new dates would be released soon, it has been two weeks since the notice without the announcement of new dates.

"The next date will be notified shortly. All the aspiring candidates may watch the CTET website for the date," said a notification issued on the CTET 2018 website from the CTET director.

The examination will be conducted in and around 92 cities across the country for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Class I to VIII, The Indian Express reported.

After two years, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the official notification for CTET exam on 12 June.

As per the schedule, CBSE will hold the 11th Edition of CTET on 16 September. This will be for a candidate to apply to be eligible for the appointment as a teacher for Class I to VIII.

The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of Union Territories of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.


