CBSE Class 10, 12 optional exams to be held in August, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Union minister asked students dissatisfied with the new evaluation criteria not to worry as the CBSE will hold physical exams in August this year

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was set to host a live session today, 25 June at 4 pm with students to discuss various issues related to the cancellation of this year's CBSE board exams.

However, he was unable to come live for the interactive session and addressed students by posting a brief message on Twitter. In the message, Pokhriyal shared that the government has cancelled the Class 12 exams keeping in mind the safety and future of students.

Thanking the Supreme Court for its decision to give a green signal to the evaluation criteria, Pokhriyal asked dissatisfied students not to worry as the CBSE will also hold physical exams in August this year. Students, who are not happy with the evaluation criteria, can appear for the physical examinations.

Wishing students all the best for their results, Pokhriyal praised them and their families for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at his tweet and audio message below:

After cancelling Class 10 exams, CBSE finally cancelled Class 12 boards on 1 June. Later, the board released the evaluation criteria to prepare the results which are expected to be released in July.

Yesterday, 24 June, in a tweet, Pohkriyal had shared the news of conducting the live session and requested students to ask queries. Students, especially those who are waiting for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2021 dates, were looking forward to this session.

However, there was no announcement regarding the JEE and NEET exams in the message.

For the unversed, the JEE Mains exam has been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus across the country. While NEET is scheduled to be held on 1 August, the registration process has not yet started.