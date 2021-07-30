CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Unhappy with scores? Here's what you can do next

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 | The board will give another chance to Class 12 students to appear for physical examinations so that they can improve their scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2021. Students who were waiting for 12th results can check their scores by visiting the official website cbse.gov.in.

Not all students, however, seem to be happy with the assessment this year. So, what should students do if they are not satisfied with the results? Here are the options available to them.

If any candidate is unhappy with their Class 12 marks, they can apply again for the physical exams. The board will give another chance to Class 12 students to appear for physical examinations so that they can improve their scores. The board has not given any further information on this yet, but the dates and other details about re-exam of Class 12 will be available to the students soon.

In the meantime, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official site of the CBSE for any further related questions or updates, Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the CBSE will conduct examinations separately for students between 16 August and 15 September. The board will also constitute a committee to look into this matter.

How were marks calculated as per the new scheme?

A 40 percent weightage was given to Class 12 internal marks (unit tests and assignments) conducted in this academic year.

A 30 percent weightage given to marks secured in theory papers in Class 11.

And finally, 30 percent marks were calculated based on an average of total marks in Class 10 exams keeping in mind the marks scored in the three best subjects out of the five main subjects.

The practical marks were calculated after being updated by the respective schools on the CBSE portal.

Amidst the pandemic this year, around 15 lakh students had registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the country. From the large number of students, 99.37 percent of over 14.30 lakh students cleared the exam.

Also, the number of candidates scoring marks above 95 percent increased from 38,686 last year to 70,004 this year.