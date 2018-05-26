CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 declared: Trivandrum tops in pass percentage at 97.32%, Chennai comes second at 93.87%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class 12th today. Students can go to the official website to check their results on cbse.nic.in. According to reports, the pass percentage this year stands at 83.01 with Trivandrum topping the list at a pass percentage of 97.32 percent.

Chennai stood second with a pass percentage of 93.87 percent followed by Delhi at 89 percent, ANI tweeted.

About 11.86 lakh students had registered for Class 12th or all India senior secondary level exams, which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad, according to an NDTV report.

Follow the steps to check the results:

- Visit the board's official website: cbse.nic.in.

- Click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12th Result 2018' in the 'Recent Announcements' section.

- Enter the required details and press 'submit'.

- Take a print of your results for future reference.

This year, the results of the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th examination will directly be available on Google search for the first time, according to media reports.