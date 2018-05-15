You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

CBSE Results 2018 to be declared on Google this year: Here are the steps to check Class 10th and 12th results

India FP Staff May 15, 2018 17:40:41 IST

The results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th and Class 12th examination will directly be available on Google search for the first time this year, according to media reports.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Until now, students used to go to Google search, from where they were redirected to the portals hosting the results, and then they logged into the website to check their results

However, CBSE has now announced its partnership with Google for result deceleration.

Speaking to NDTV, Senior Public Relations Officer of CBSE, Richa Sharma said, "We are collaborating with Google for smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform.

The tech giant in a statement, according to Business Standard said, "Starting with with the JEE Main exam results, the CBSE  is enabling students to look up exam results directly on the Google search page. This will help students quickly, securely, and seamlessly locate their exam score on their smartphone or desktop".

According to India Today, students can check their CBSE results in the following way:

Step 1: Log on to the website, google.com

Step 2: Type CBSE 12, 10 Results 2018 in the space provided

Step 3: On selecting CBSE 12 result 2018 or CBSE 10 result 2018, a window would open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on 'Check Exam Results'

Step 6: Results will be displayed on the screen


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 17:40 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores