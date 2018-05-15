CBSE Results 2018 to be declared on Google this year: Here are the steps to check Class 10th and 12th results

The results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th and Class 12th examination will directly be available on Google search for the first time this year, according to media reports.

Until now, students used to go to Google search, from where they were redirected to the portals hosting the results, and then they logged into the website to check their results

However, CBSE has now announced its partnership with Google for result deceleration.

Speaking to NDTV, Senior Public Relations Officer of CBSE, Richa Sharma said, "We are collaborating with Google for smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform.

The tech giant in a statement, according to Business Standard said, "Starting with with the JEE Main exam results, the CBSE is enabling students to look up exam results directly on the Google search page. This will help students quickly, securely, and seamlessly locate their exam score on their smartphone or desktop".

According to India Today, students can check their CBSE results in the following way:

Step 1: Log on to the website, google.com

Step 2: Type CBSE 12, 10 Results 2018 in the space provided

Step 3: On selecting CBSE 12 result 2018 or CBSE 10 result 2018, a window would open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on 'Check Exam Results'

Step 6: Results will be displayed on the screen