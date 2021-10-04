To submit a request candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 500 for each subject

After declaring the Class 12 compartment results on 29 September, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to open the request portal for the verification of marks today, 4 October.

Candidates who had appeared for the compartment exams can submit a request for reevaluation of their marks once the portal opens. The portal will remain open till 6 October.

To submit a request, a sum of Rs 500 has to be deposited for each subject by a candidate. The processing charges for the verification of marks can only be deposited online and will not be accepted offline. Once the fee is processed, the board will declare the verified marks on its official website, cbse.nic.in.

Reportedly, CBSE has also mentioned that candidates who apply for reevaluation shall be allowed to request a photocopy of their answer sheet.

If there is a change in the marks of the compartment exam of a candidate, a letter will be sent to the particular applicant through their concerned regional office of CBSE. No letter will be sent by CBSE in case no changes are made.

The board also revealed that if there is a change of marks, irrespective of whether there is an increase or a decrease in them, the candidate concerned will have to submit their marksheet cum certificate. Once the marksheet is submitted, a new marksheet cum certificate will be issued to them.

Candidates who still haven’t checked their CBSE 12 compartment results can do so by going to the official website of the board. Check steps here:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website - cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Once you are on the homepage, click on the link ‘Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination (class 12th) Results 2021’

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter the roll number and date of birth to log in

Step 4: The result will be displayed after you have successfully logged in

Check the direct link here.