The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 compartment results on 29 September. The scorecards have been released for compartment, improvement, and private exams.

Students, who appeared for Class 12 compartment examinations, can now check their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE at https://www.cbse.gov.in/

Along with the official website, candidates can also access their results at http://cbseresults.nic.in/.

From 25 August to 15 September, the compartment exams were conducted across the country for Class 12 students. As per the schedule, the examinations were held in a single shift that began from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all respective days.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams took place in offline mode. During the examinations, the board strictly maintained all the SOPs issued by the state and central government. From using face masks, applying sanitizers to maintaining social distancing, all measures were carried out throughout the exam.

Check steps to download CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official site - http://cbseresults.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Students need to enter the required credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the Class 12 Compartment results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, check the scores properly and download the page

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the same for future reference or use

Direct link to check CBSE Class 12 Compartment results

Earlier this year on 30 July, the CBSE Class 12 board exam results were declared. A total of 99.37 percent of students passed the board examination this year as per the official data.

Furthermore, a total of 70,004 students secured over 95 percent marks while 1,50,152 students passed with above 90 percent. Due to the second wave of coronavirus , the board exams were cancelled this year. The result was announced based on an alternate assessment policy set by a team from the board.