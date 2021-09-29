CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2021 announced at cbseresults.nic.in; check direct link here
Students, who appeared for Class 12 compartment examinations, can now check their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE at https://www.cbse.gov.in/.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 compartment results on 29 September. The scorecards have been released for compartment, improvement, and private exams.
Students, who appeared for Class 12 compartment examinations, can now check their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE at https://www.cbse.gov.in/
Along with the official website, candidates can also access their results at http://cbseresults.nic.in/.
From 25 August to 15 September, the compartment exams were conducted across the country for Class 12 students. As per the schedule, the examinations were held in a single shift that began from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all respective days.
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams took place in offline mode. During the examinations, the board strictly maintained all the SOPs issued by the state and central government. From using face masks, applying sanitizers to maintaining social distancing, all measures were carried out throughout the exam.
Check steps to download CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official site - http://cbseresults.nic.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 link that is available on the home page
Step 3: Students need to enter the required credentials and click on submit
Step 4: Within a few seconds, the Class 12 Compartment results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Kindly, check the scores properly and download the page
Step 6: Take a hard copy of the same for future reference or use
Direct link to check CBSE Class 12 Compartment results
Earlier this year on 30 July, the CBSE Class 12 board exam results were declared. A total of 99.37 percent of students passed the board examination this year as per the official data.
Furthermore, a total of 70,004 students secured over 95 percent marks while 1,50,152 students passed with above 90 percent. Due to the second wave of coronavirus , the board exams were cancelled this year. The result was announced based on an alternate assessment policy set by a team from the board.
also read
CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2017: Girls outshine boys bagging two top spots; Noida's Raksha Gopal tops all India ranks
Girls outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 results declared on Sunday, bagging the top two spots and recording a better pass percentage compared with boys.
CBSE 12th Result Declared 2020: Board begins tele-counselling for parents and students till 27 July
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 board examination 2020 results on Monday, 13 July. After the declaration of results, the board started its annual post-result counseling facility.
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2018 declared; check scores at cbse.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 12 Compartment Exam 2018. Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official website to check their results, cbse.nic.in.