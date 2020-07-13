CBSE Class 12 board results 2020: Board announces Class 12 scores today, check scores on official website cbse.nic.in
CBSE Class 12 board results 2020 | Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online on various official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.
CBSE Class 12 board results 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (13 July) declared the CBSE 12th result 2020. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online on various official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.
Over 30 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2020 this year. Since there might be too much traffic on the official website of CBSE, students can also check their results through the alternative website cbseresults.nic.in.
To check the results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth.
Steps to check CBSE Class 12 result 2020 online
Step 1: Visit the official results link cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your Class 12 board exam credentials like roll number and date of birth
Step 3: Submit the details and check your CBSE board exam result 2020.
Students can access their results through these websites: cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in.
How to check result via SMS
Due to excessive traffic on the official website of CBSE, the site can crashed. So students can also check their CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 through the SMS service.
Type ‘cbse12 ’ on your mobile phone and send an SMS to the phone number 7738299899.
If the official websites are down, students can also check their scores on mobile application DigiLocker. The CBSE had sent out SMSes on the registered mobile numbers of Class 10 and Class 12 students advising them to download the DigiLocker app on their phones.
