CBSE Class 12 board exams 2020: 'Jhansi Ki Rani' fame Anushka Sen scores 89.4% in 12 board exams

Balveer actress Anushka Sen has secured 89.4 percent in her CBSE Class 12 board exams.

According to a report in Times of India, Anushka is a student of Ryan International School. The young actress has featured in around 14 commercials with popular Indian cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and also played the titular role of Rani Laxmi Bai in the television series Jhansi Ki Rani.

In an interaction with India Forums, Anushka expressed her excitement and said, "I am really happy with my scores, I have scored 89.4 percent, this was least expected to be honest because all year round I was shooting for my show Jhansi Ki Rani and had to travel for the shoots of my music videos and film as well.”

The young actor went on to add that she would like to give the credit to her school, teachers and especially her principal who motivated her to keep giving her best and working hard.

“I am so relieved now and really looking forward to pursuing my college,” she said.

The youngster also shared an update on her Instagram Stories section where she wrote, “Happy to inform you guys! I have scored 89.4% in my CBSE 12th Board exam."

Recently it was also revealed that Anushka has achieved a mark of 9 million followers on her Instagram handle.

According to the CBSE, 88.78 percent of students have passed the Class 12 exams 2020. The pass percentage increased by 5.38 percent as compared to 2019 when 83.4 percent of students passed.

Divyanshi Jain of Lucknow has scored 600 marks out of a total of 600 to get 100 percent in CBSE Class 12 result 2020.