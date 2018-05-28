You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 to be declared today at 4 pm; check your score on cbse.nic.in

India FP Staff May 29, 2018 01:20:23 IST

The results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th will be declared today by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday at 4 pm, according to a media report. CBSE will release the results on its official website: cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10th exam was conducted successfully by CBSE from 5 March to 4 April, according to a report in News18. The results will also directly be available on Google search for the first time this year. Until now, students used to go to Google search, from where they were redirected to the portals hosting the results, and then they logged into the website to check their results.

However, CBSE has now announced its partnership with Google for declaration of results.

Follow these steps to check the results:

- Go to the official website
- Look for the link which says 'CBSE 10th Result 2018'
- Enter the required details
- Check your scores and take a print out of the score card for future reference

In 2018, 28.24 lakh students registered to appear for the CBSE board exams. Of these, 16.38 lakh students (16,38,428) appeared for the Class 10th boards and 11.86 lakh students (11,86,306) appeared for the Class 12th board exams in 2018.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 01:20 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores