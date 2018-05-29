CBSE Class 10th result LIVE updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the result for Class 10 on Tuesday. Four students have topped the Class 10th CBSE exam by scoring 499 out of 500 marks (99 percent). According to reports, 86.7 percent of the students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10th exam in 2018 have cleared the exam successfully.
Candidates can check the official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in for updates. The education board has partnered with Google and Microsoft to bring in more options to check scores.
"Result for class 10 examination for 2017-18 to be declared on 29 May by 4 pm, " School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has sent to the CBSE a list of students, who had allegedly received the leaked Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics question papers, after the board sought it from the crime branch, an official privy to the probe said.
In the report, the police also mentioned that the principal of a school in Bawana whose teachers were arrested for allegedly leaking the papers a few hours before the exam, was not co-operating in the probe.
The principal of Mother Khazani Convent School at Bawana was quizzed many times in connection with the case earlier.
A senior Crime Branch officer said the CBSE had requested them to provide details of students who had received the leaked papers.
Last week, the police sent an investigation report to the board mentioning the names of over 60 students, he said, adding, these students were quizzed by the Crime Branch while it was probing the case.
Two modules were allegedly involved in leaking the CBSE question papers. Other than the class 12 economics paper, the class 10 mathematics paper had also surfaced online before the scheduled examination.
One of the modules was busted in Una town of Himachal Pradesh last month and six people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with leaking the question papers.
The Bawana module was busted in March, and three people, including two teachers of a private school, were arrested.
The teachers had taken photographs of the economics paper and sent it via WhatsApp to Tauqeer, who gives private tuition. Tauqeer, in turn, circulated the paper among his students about an hour before the examination started, police said.
The CBSE had announced the Class 12 results on 26 May.
The Delhi Police has registered two cases in connection with the paper leaks. The first case related to the leak of economics paper was registered on 27 March, while the other pertaining to the leak of mathematics paper was filed on 28 March.
The retest for Class 12 economics paper was held on 25 April, but the board decided against a re-test of the Class 10 paper, saying the examination was "largely an internal segment" of the school education system.
Updated Date: May 29, 2018 15:08 PM
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas perform better than private schools
In the CBSE 10th results released on Tuesday, Government-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) and Kendriya Vidyalayas have performed far better than their private counter parts. JNVs have got a pass percentage of 97.31 while the Kendriya Vidyalayas have got 95.96 pass percentage. Meanwhile, private schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have got 89.49 pass percentage.
Two bag first rank in differently-abled category
In the differently-abled category, two candidates topped in with 489 marks out of 500. According to reports, Sanya Gandhi from Uttam School in Ghaziabad and Anushka Panda from Suncity Gurgaon school are the two students who secured the first rank in the category Sonya Deep Pradhan from Odisha bagged the second position with 484 marks.
Girls outshine boys by margin of 3.35 %
Of the girls who appeared for CBSE Class 10th exam, 88.67 percent of them cleared it successfully. The result was announced by the CBSE after 1 pm today. In 2017, the pass percentage among girls was 92.5 percent while that among boys was 93.4 percent.
Thiruvananthapuram sees highest pass percentage
According to reports, Thiruvananthapuram region has topped with a pass percentage of 99.60 percent. In CBSE Class 12th exam too, the region recorded the highest pass percentage this year.
The Chennai region came second for the Class 10th result with 97.37 pass percentage. The overall pass percentage this year is 86.7.
Boy from DPS Gurugram, two girls from UP and one from Kerala top board exams with 99.8%
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the Class 10 examinations. The results were earlier expected to come in at 4 pm, however, the results were announced a little after 1 pm on CBSE's official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their score on cbse.nic.in.
Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurugram, Rimzhim Agarwal from RP Public School in Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International School in Shamli, and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidyalaya in Cochin scored 499 out of 500 marks.
Dip in pass percentage over the years
The Class 10th board exams were held by the CBSE after a gap of ten years. Between 2007 and 2017, the board followed the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) under which schools were responsible for 80 percent assessment while the remaining was with CBSE. This reportedly led to widespread manipulation of scores.
Pass percentage is 86.7%; Prakash Javadekar congratulates students who cleared exam
According to reports, 86.7 percent of the students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10th exam in 2018 have passed successfully. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar conveyed extended greeting to the candidates who cleared the exam. "Congratulations to those who've succeeded. 10th CBSE board exam was conducted after 10 years. This is basically preparation for 12th board. Those students who've got compartment should prepare again and I'm sure they'll do well, he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Four students top with score of 499
According to ANI, Prakhar Mittal from Gurugram, Rimzhim Agrawal from Bijnor, Nandni Garg from Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Cochin scored 499 marks out of 500 (99.8 percent) to top CBSE Class 10th examination
How to check CBSE Class 10 result
The candidates can follow these steps to check their result:
- Go to official CBSE website for results, cbseresults.nic.in
- Enter relevant details like the roll number, date of birth, school number and centre number (as mentioned on the candidate's hall ticket)
- Click on "submit".
- Save the result and take a print copy for further reference
CBSE Class 10th results announced
The CBSE has announced the results for the Class 10th 2018 result on the official result website, cbseresults.nic.in. The results were expected to be out by 4 pm. A total of 16,38,428 students registered to appear for the CBSE board exams this year.
Delhi Police has sent CBSE list of students who received leaked papers
Check CBSE Result 2018 for Class 10th via SMS
This year the CBSE Class 10th results will be available directly on Google since CBSE has now announced its partnership with the seach engine for result declaration. The candidates can also check their result through other means:
- IVR: Candidates can check their results through an IVR system which will allow you to access your results via a call which is charged at 30 paise per minute for every roll number.
- SMS: Charged at 50 paise per SMS, students can get their results on their phones with this service.
- DigiLocker: This is a service that saves your CBSE Board Results 2018 and mark sheets in your locker and students can access the results with the account details that are sent to the student via SMS.
Check exam results without internet with Microsoft's SMS Organizer App
Students can get their Class 10 results delivered directly to their Android smartphones even if they are not connected to the internet using Microsoft's SMS Organizer, an Android app available on the Google Play Store.
To get CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on SMS Organizer, users first need to download the app and then register for CBSE results.
On the result day, the pre-registered users will receive a notification for the result, clicking on which their scorecard will appear. Since the scorecard data is sent via SMS, users will be able to see it even if they do not have Internet connectivity on result day
Steps to check CBSE Class 10 result
A total of 16,38,428 students registered to appear for the CBSE board exams this year. If you are one of them, follow these steps to check your result:
- Go to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Look for the link which says 'CBSE 10th Result 2018'
- Enter the required details
- Check your scores and take a print out of the score card for future reference
HRD secretary Anil Swarup tweets ahead of CBSE Class 10 result
Ministry of Human Resource secretary Anil Swarup wished luck to the students who appeared for the Class 10 CBSE examination this year. He said in the tweet: "All the best to CBSE students of class 10. You have done your bit. Let not the results make you nervous because you have no control over them. You can't do anything now. You will reap the fruits of what you have sown. Be contented with what you get. And then, build your future."
CBSE Class 10 result expected at 4 pm today
The CBSE is expected to declared the Class 10 result on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Ministry of Human Resource secretary Anil Swarup had tweeted on Monday that the result will be announced by 4 pm on Tuesday.
15:08 (IST)
15:04 (IST)
14:44 (IST)
14:35 (IST)
14:17 (IST)
14:13 (IST)
14:09 (IST)
13:58 (IST)
13:49 (IST)
13:38 (IST)
12:59 (IST)
Delhi Police has sent CBSE list of students who received leaked papers
12:28 (IST)
12:24 (IST)
12:14 (IST)
11:55 (IST)
11:52 (IST)
11:45 (IST)
