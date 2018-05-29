You are here:
CBSE Class 10 result: CBSE Board result to be declared today; check exam results without internet with Microsoft's SMS Organizer App

India FP Staff May 29, 2018 06:36:23 IST

CBSE will declare the results for Class 10 Board exams today at 4 pm on its official website cbse.nic.in. Students can get their Class 10 and 12 results delivered directly to their Android smartphones even if they are not connected to the Internet on that day using Microsoft's "SMS Organizer", an Android app available for free download on Google Play Store.

Microsoft also released a video explaining the process to check results without internet on Twitter.

Representational Image. Reuters

To get CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on SMS Organizer, users first need to download the app from Google Play Store and then register for CBSE results.

On the result day, the pre-registered users will receive a notification for the result, clicking on which their scorecard will appear. Since the scorecard data is sent via SMS, users will be able to see it even if they do not have Internet connectivity on result day, the post said.

The results will also be available on Bing search engine for parents, teachers and students to easily search and get the scorecards.

"Over the last few months, we have been working with multiple education boards in India to deliver the results of the various exams they conduct, on Bing apart from their own websites," the company's blogpost revealed.

Since 2016, Microsoft has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to display the board examination results on www.bing.com.

So far exam results for Class 10 - Andhra Pradesh SSC board, Class 10 - Telangana SSC Board and Class 10 and Class 12 - Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad are available on Bing.

Earlier, Google had also partnered with CBSE for the JEE Main exam results and other exam-related information.

Students could now quickly, securely and seamlessly locate their score on smartphone or desktop using Google Search.

Senior Public Relations Officer, CBSE, Rama Sharma said, "We are collaborating with Google for smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform."

The tech giant has also introduced an improved Search experience for other popular exams like GATE, SSC CGL, CAT.

Also, students searching for these competitive exams will find information such as test dates, registration dates, important links, and other key information right within Google Search.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 06:36 AM

