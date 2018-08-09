CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2018 declared; check scores at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10th compartment result 2018. Candidates can check their scores by visiting CBSE's official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Around two lakh students appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination that was held from 16 to 24 July. Over 16 lakh students had registered to appear for the CBSE Class 10 exams.

To check the scores, the students should follow these steps:

- Log on to the official websites of the board - cbseresults.nic.in.

- Click on the link which says, 'Class 10 Compartment Exam Results'.

- Enter roll number and other details.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the result and take a print out.

CBSE had released the Class 12th Compartment Results on 7 August.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams were marred by controversy this year, after question paper leaks were reported in Delhi-NCR and Jharkhand. The row triggered widespread outrage and confusion among students across India. The Ministry of Human Resource Development then set up a committee to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations.