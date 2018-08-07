You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2018 declared; check scores at cbse.nic.in.

India FP Staff Aug 07, 2018 14:14:55 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 12 Compartment Exam 2018. Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official website to check their results, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE had conducted the compartmental examination for class 12th from 16 July to 24 July for all subjects.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

How to check your scores

- Log on to the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in.

- Click on the link which says, 'Class 12 Compartment Exam Results'.

- Enter roll number and other details.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the result and take a print out.

About 11.86 lakh students had registered for the Class 12  or All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE), which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 14:14 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores