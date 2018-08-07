CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2018 declared; check scores at cbse.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 12 Compartment Exam 2018. Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official website to check their results, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE had conducted the compartmental examination for class 12th from 16 July to 24 July for all subjects.

How to check your scores

- Log on to the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in.

- Click on the link which says, 'Class 12 Compartment Exam Results'.

- Enter roll number and other details.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the result and take a print out.

About 11.86 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 or All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE), which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.