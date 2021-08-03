CBSE Class 10 results declared, pass percentage rises to 99.04%
CBSE assessed the performance of students based on their performance in periodic tests, internal exams and pre-board exams.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 10 on Tuesday. Around 20 lakh students had registered for the exam this year. The CBSE class 10 results links were activated on the website at 12 pm. The pass percentage this year has improved to 99.04 percent. Last year, the pass percentage was 91.46 percent.
Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for a special exam on https://www.cbse.gov.in/. The registration process will be opened soon and students will be given the schedule for the special exams.
Here is how you can check the CBSE Class 10 results:
Step 1: Visit the website https://cbseresults.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 results
Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number and date of birth. Click on 'submit'
Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10 results will be displayed
Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference
The results can also be checked on other websites and apps including http://results.gov.in/, https://www.digilocker.gov.in/ and the DigiLocker app.
Here is the direct link to check your CBSE class 10 results https://josaa.nic.in/class10/class10th21.htm and https://cbseresults.nic.in/class10/Class10th21.htm.
After the Class 10 examinations were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE introduced alternative criteria to assess the performance of students. Results were prepared on the basis of their performance in periodic tests, internal exams and pre-board exams.
The results have been declared after the board announced Class 12 results. The pass percentage for CBSE class 12 is 99.37 percent this year.
