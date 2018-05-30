You are here:
CBSE Class 10 results declared: 3 students commit suicide over marks in Delhi's Kakrola, Vasant Kunj and Dabri

India FP Staff May 30, 2018 07:39:42 IST

Upset over not securing high grades in Class 10 board exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), three students ended their lives in the national capital on Monday, according to reports.

A 17-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kakrola in New Delhi, the police said. The deceased, identified as Rohit Kumar Meena, was a student of MR Vivekananda Model School in Dwarka. He had secured 59 percent marks in the exam.

Representational image. Firstpost

No suicide note has been found, but it is suspected that he was upset after the results, they added. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The police were informed around 3.45 pm about the incident.

Another 15-year-old girl in Delhi hanged herself from a fan at her home on Tuesday, allegedly upset over her scores in the CBSE Class 10 exams declared in the afternoon, NDTV reported.

The girl, a student of Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj in south Delhi, had scored 70 percent marks. She reportedly wanted to pursue the Science stream, but feared she would not be allowed to due to her grades.

According to The Indian Express a third student — a 16-year-old girl from the School of Open Learning — also ended her life on Tuesday by slashing her wrists and hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house in Dabri.

The girl could not clear the Science and Mathematics papers, the police said, according to the report. "The incident came to light in the evening after her parents informed the police. No suicide note has been recovered yet," a police official said.

The CBSE declared the Class 10 board exam results on Monday.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 30, 2018 07:39 AM

