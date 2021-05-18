As per the latest notification, CBSE will start the portal for uploading the marks from 20 May. Schools need to submit all the marks, including the internal assessment latest by 30 June

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for the schools to submit the Class 10 marks of their students. The extension has been given due to the fact that schools and teachers are facing a lot of difficulty amid the coronavirus crisis.

As per the latest notification, CBSE will start the portal for uploading the marks from 20 May.

The schools need to submit all the marks, including the internal assessment latest by 30 June.

This means that the Class 10 results are likely to get postponed. The board had earlier cancelled the Class 10 board examinations which were scheduled from 4 May to 7 June.

Now, the scorecard will be prepared by an alternative method of assessment prepared by CBSE. Those who are not satisfied by their result can appear for the examination when the current pandemic situation improves. For such students, the exam timetable will be announced at a later date.

Earlier this month, the board had released the assessment criteria for Class 10 results.

As per the criteria, a candidate will be assessed for 100 marks for each subject. Of which, 80 marks are for semester exams or tests conducted by the school during the year while 20 marks will be for internal assessment.

Every school will constitute a committee of seven members to prepare the result. Of which five members will be teachers of Mathematics, Social Science and Science and two other languages while the remaining two teachers will be from a neighbouring school and will act as external members of the committee.

The internal members will be paid Rs 1,500 and external members will be paid Rs 2,500 by the board.