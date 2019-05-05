CBSE Class 10 result 2019 announced today; scores released on official website cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2019 Decared | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 board results on its official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Students who had appeared for the Class 10 examination can check CBSE’s official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

According to earlier reports, the board had completed the evaluation process for the answer sheets.

CBSE Class 10 exams started on 21 February and concluded on 29 March this year.

Follow LIVE updates here

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

In 2018, Class 12 result was released on 26 May followed by the release of Class 10 result on 29 May.

Hence, it is highly likely that CBSE may release Class 10 result in the coming days as well.

