CBSE 10th Class Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: CBSE announces Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Board Result Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 results today (Monday, 6 May, 2019). Candidates can check their CBSE Class 10 results on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
Earlier, The Indian Express quoted CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi as saying, "The results of Class 10 examination will be declared next week." However, Tripathi did not specify a date for the announcement.
Earlier, amid speculation that the CBSE Class 10 2019 results will be declared today, CBSE public relations officer Rama Sharma dismissed the "unconfirmed fake news", adding that the board will inform students and schools of the date before declaring the results.
"It is to inform all principals, students, parents and public that the CBSE Class 10 results will not be declared today," Sharma was quoted as saying, adding that CBSE will "duly inform students about the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication".
According to reports, the Central board was expected to release the Class 10 result on its official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But in a surprise move on Thursday CBSE declared the Class 12 results.
Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
CBSE conducted the Class 10 exams for 27 lakh candidates from 2 February to 29 March.
In 2018, Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 86.70 percent.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: May 06, 2019 14:35:05 IST
Highlights
Pass percentage on the decline since 2014
The number of students passing the CBSE Class 10 exams has been dropping since 2014.
Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
Alternative ways to check CBSE Class 10 results
Owing to the extremely high volume of traffic that the official CBSE websites are likely to see, students can face difficulty in logging in. In such a case, there are a multiple other ways students can check their scores.
Read more here
Smriti Irani tweets out daughter's scores
The Union minister's daughter scored 82 percent.
Official portal open to check CBSE Class 10 results
The link for students to check their CBSE Class 10 results is open on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
CBSE Class 10 results declared
Google makes it easier to check CBSE Class 10 results
Google has partnered with CBSE to make it easier for students to find their results and other exam-related information. All students have to do is go to google.com and type 'CBSE result' to get the link.
Students can also use keywords like 'Class 10 results' or 'CBSE Class 10 results', 'how to check Class 10 results', or 'check CBSE Class 10 results' on the homepage to get their scores.
Read more here
Recap: 8.67% Class 10 students passed in 2018
In 2018, the pass percentage of students was 88.67 percent. Girls had outperformed boys with 86.07 percent of them passing the exams against 85.32 percent of boys.
Oer 27 lakh candidates await CBSE Class 10 results
CBSE conducted the Class 10 exams for over 27 lakh candidates from 2 February to 29 March this year.
Websites to check CBSE Class 10 results
Another surprise for CBSE students
Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But CBSE declared the Class 12 results in a surprise move the same day and also said that the Class 10 results would be declared the same way.
Read more here
Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
Where to check CBSE Class 10 results
The Central board will anounce the Class 10 result on its official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
CBSE refuted 'fake news' of results yesterday
Earlier, amid speculation that the CBSE Class 10 2019 results would be declared on 5 May, CBSE public relations officer Rama Sharma dismissed the "unconfirmed fake news", adding that the board will inform students and schools of the date before declaring the results.
CBSE Class 10 results to be declared today
The Central board, in another surprise announcement for students, said it will declare the Class 10 results today at 3 pm.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
14:35 (IST)
Pass percentage on the decline since 2014
The number of students passing the CBSE Class 10 exams has been dropping since 2014.
14:33 (IST)
Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
14:32 (IST)
Alternative ways to check CBSE Class 10 results
Owing to the extremely high volume of traffic that the official CBSE websites are likely to see, students can face difficulty in logging in. In such a case, there are a multiple other ways students can check their scores.
Read more here
14:31 (IST)
Smriti Irani tweets out daughter's scores
The Union minister's daughter scored 82 percent.
14:30 (IST)
Official portal open to check CBSE Class 10 results
The link for students to check their CBSE Class 10 results is open on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
14:28 (IST)
CBSE Class 10 results declared
14:22 (IST)
Google makes it easier to check CBSE Class 10 results
Google has partnered with CBSE to make it easier for students to find their results and other exam-related information. All students have to do is go to google.com and type 'CBSE result' to get the link.
Students can also use keywords like 'Class 10 results' or 'CBSE Class 10 results', 'how to check Class 10 results', or 'check CBSE Class 10 results' on the homepage to get their scores.
Read more here
14:18 (IST)
Recap: 8.67% Class 10 students passed in 2018
In 2018, the pass percentage of students was 88.67 percent. Girls had outperformed boys with 86.07 percent of them passing the exams against 85.32 percent of boys.
14:14 (IST)
Oer 27 lakh candidates await CBSE Class 10 results
CBSE conducted the Class 10 exams for over 27 lakh candidates from 2 February to 29 March this year.
14:13 (IST)
Websites to check CBSE Class 10 results
14:11 (IST)
Another surprise for CBSE students
Earlier, it was reported that CBSE would declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third week of May. But CBSE declared the Class 12 results in a surprise move the same day and also said that the Class 10 results would be declared the same way.
Read more here
14:08 (IST)
Steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.
Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .
Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.
14:01 (IST)
Where to check CBSE Class 10 results
The Central board will anounce the Class 10 result on its official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.
14:01 (IST)
CBSE refuted 'fake news' of results yesterday
Earlier, amid speculation that the CBSE Class 10 2019 results would be declared on 5 May, CBSE public relations officer Rama Sharma dismissed the "unconfirmed fake news", adding that the board will inform students and schools of the date before declaring the results.
14:00 (IST)
CBSE Class 10 results to be declared today
The Central board, in another surprise announcement for students, said it will declare the Class 10 results today at 3 pm.