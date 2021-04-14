CBSE Class 10 exam cancelled, Class 12 exam deferred: Politicos react with relief, but seek prompt decision on fate of intermediate students

Urging the government to decide now about Class 12 as well, Priyanka Gandhi said that keeping students under undue pressure till June does not make sense

The Class 10 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stands cancelled while the exams for Class 12 have been postponed. The decision was taken at a meeting that was headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Class 10 exams which have been cancelled were earlier scheduled to start from May and continue till June. While Class 12 exams were scheduled to begin in May have been postponed till June.

Ever since the news was announced, political leaders and public figures are reacting to this development. Take a look:

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, reacted to the news and said that he is glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. He added that this provides relief to lakhs of parents and children.

I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents. https://t.co/kYq2UtSPdN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2021

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted that she is glad that the Class 10 exams have been cancelled but insisted that a final decision must be made for CBSE Class examinations 12 as well. Urging the government to decide now, Priyanka said that keeping students under undue pressure till June does not make sense.

Glad the government has finally cancelled the 10th standard exams however a final decision MUST be taken for the 12th grade too. Keeping students under undue pressure until June makes no sense. It’s unfair. I urge the government to decide now.#cancelboardexam2021 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 14, 2021

Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia said that it would have been better to cancel Class 12 exams as well. He added that the move would have removed anxiety among students. However, the minister appreciated the board for cancelling Class 10 papers.

"I am happy that Class X exams have been cancelled, although for Class XII, it has only been postponed. I appeal to the Central govt to promote Class XII students on the basis of internal assessment & remove their anxiety."- Education Minister @msisodia #cbseboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/gNGEVGbwOw — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 14, 2021

It's a big relief to 30 lakh students, their parents and teachers. Cancellation/postponement of CBSE exam for 10&12 was being demanded by all of us since many days. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 14, 2021

Congress leader Dr Shama Mohamed said that going ahead with conducting the exams would have been madness right now. She shared that the decision is a relief to parents and students.